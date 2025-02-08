iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,907 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after buying an additional 723,492 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,225,000 after buying an additional 698,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,453,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MUB opened at $106.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average is $107.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.