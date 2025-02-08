iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,090 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,715,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,477,000 after acquiring an additional 396,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,547 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $408.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $315.24 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

