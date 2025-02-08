iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Counterweight Ventures LLC

Counterweight Ventures LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $408.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $315.24 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

