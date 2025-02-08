iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,739,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $293.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.33. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.68 and a fifty-two week high of $299.45.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

