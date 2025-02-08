Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Releases Earnings Results

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Isuzu Motors Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ISUZY opened at $13.09 on Friday. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

