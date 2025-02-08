Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Releases Earnings Results

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.31%.
Shares of ISUZY opened at $13.09 on Friday. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.72.
