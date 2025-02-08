Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 390 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,307,940,000 after buying an additional 1,200,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,195,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 294,276 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20,324.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $252.31 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $265.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.26 and a 200 day moving average of $216.45.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

