Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $194.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $173.01 and a 12-month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

