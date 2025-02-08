Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $21,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $131.78 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

