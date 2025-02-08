JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Price

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INSM. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of INSM opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.10. Insmed has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $82.04.

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 28,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $2,296,751.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,580,435.40. The trade was a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,885,606.40. The trade was a 4.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,030 shares of company stock valued at $30,993,629. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 773,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,800,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

