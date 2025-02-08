JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 86.40 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.67), with a volume of 289330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.66).
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £397.99 million and a PE ratio of -3,362.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.59.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12,500.00%.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts
About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Investment Trust plc provides a diversified income-oriented way to tap into the growth potential of global emerging markets.
Key points:
Expertise – Extensive network of country and sector specialists from one of the longest established emerging market teams in the industry.
Portfolio – Focused on finding sustainable businesses that have good dividend growth prospects.
Results – Provides a lower risk way to access emerging markets, by investing in stable companies with regular income and good governance structures.
Why invest in this trust
The trust primarily seeks a dividend yield which is higher than the average emerging market company but also growth companies in this exciting equity sector.
