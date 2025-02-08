JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Shares Down 28.8% – Should You Sell?

JSB Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) was down 28.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00. Approximately 406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.00.
JSB Financial Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $23.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average is $95.91.
About JSB Financial
JSB Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
