Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.88, for a total value of C$32,336.00. Also, Director William Charles Guinan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$75,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,476. Corporate insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$6.60 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$5.19 and a twelve month high of C$7.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.50.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of C$107.88 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.5224359 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

