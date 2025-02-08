Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KIM opened at $22.37 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 19.58%. Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

