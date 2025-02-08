Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:KIM opened at $22.37 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50.
Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 19.58%. Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Kimco Realty Company Profile
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
