Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Shares Down 3.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $26.65 and last traded at $26.72. 4,224,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 15,813,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

Specifically, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

