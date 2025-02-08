Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.20 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.24 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.78. The firm has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

