Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $720,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Up 2.3 %

BKNG opened at $4,887.47 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,953.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4,451.19. The stock has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

