Leo Wealth LLC Purchases 2,635 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 153.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Target by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 11.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,456,000 after purchasing an additional 130,691 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,321,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,620,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $475,914,000 after buying an additional 56,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

