Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Upgraded to Outperform at Macquarie

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in Li Auto by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,643,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,463 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Li Auto by 2,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,630,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 422.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,252,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,410 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,099,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 530,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

