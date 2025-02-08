Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Trading Up 14.4% – Here’s What Happened

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.
Liberty Latin America Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.12.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
See Also
