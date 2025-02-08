Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Stock Price Down 22.1% – Should You Sell?

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 22.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 3,033,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 715% from the average daily volume of 372,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Lion One Metals Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Lion One Metals Company Profile

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

