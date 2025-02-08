Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LAD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.40.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 242 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total value of $92,652.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,964.94. The trade was a 12.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,269,320. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,770 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,607. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $374.09 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $405.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

