Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Realty Income by 75.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Realty Income by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.31.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 301.91%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

