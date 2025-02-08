Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 100 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 272.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total value of $133,435.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,390,984.84. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,124 shares of company stock worth $540,051 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of MCO stock opened at $503.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $360.05 and a one year high of $506.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $482.92 and its 200 day moving average is $475.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $462.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Moody’s from $490.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.36.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

