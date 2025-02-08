Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 19,700 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,733,270,000 after purchasing an additional 256,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,521,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,050,000 after purchasing an additional 284,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,078,000 after purchasing an additional 806,705 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $555,939,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.55. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.11.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.19.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,841.12. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,593.52. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $547,430 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

