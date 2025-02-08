Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Increased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,827,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,816,898,000 after acquiring an additional 83,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,981,088,000 after purchasing an additional 209,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,306 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $444.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $486.55 and its 200-day moving average is $535.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

