Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $103.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $812.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $166,658.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,956,404.35. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.01.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

