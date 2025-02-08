Mainsail Financial Group LLC Has $9.08 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 311.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,522 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.3% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.