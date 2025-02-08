MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.10. 10,243,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 36,767,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MARA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 5.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,029,647 shares in the company, valued at $40,187,010.60. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $544,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,155,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,280,781. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,915 shares of company stock worth $2,980,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in MARA in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Creative Planning increased its position in MARA by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in MARA by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in MARA by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in MARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

