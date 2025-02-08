Mark E. Delaney Sells 403 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $66,212.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,723.20. The trade was a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:DGX opened at $162.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $123.30 and a 1-year high of $167.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

