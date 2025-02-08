Marygold Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) Shares Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 29,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 45,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Marygold Companies Stock Down 5.6 %

Marygold Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas bought 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $72,496.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,510,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,838,773.80. This trade represents a 0.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Marygold Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment fund management, beauty products, food products, financial services, and security alarm systems businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. It operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

