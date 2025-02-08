MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDU. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

