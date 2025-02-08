Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Canada

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MDP. Leede Financial upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Ventum Financial raised their target price on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.45 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.49.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDP

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TSE:MDP opened at C$3.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$78.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 1.96. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.82.

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.