Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 191.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,217 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF makes up 1.1% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 139.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $24.01 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $273.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

