Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Invests $432,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $298.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.80. The stock has a market cap of $447 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $243.35 and a one year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

