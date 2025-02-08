Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,110,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 639.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 85,606 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 137.4% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 37,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 212,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the period.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XT stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.