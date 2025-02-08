Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Purchases 710 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Down 0.6 %

RTX stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $88.90 and a 1-year high of $132.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.07.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

