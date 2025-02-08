Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,541 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,612,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 404,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 262,247 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.72.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $31,657.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,858.16. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,167,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,822,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,562,400. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,528 shares of company stock worth $3,061,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

