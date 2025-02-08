Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

