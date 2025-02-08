Michael Betz Sells 3,500 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 2.0 %

ATGE opened at $107.00 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $112.43. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average of $83.48.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on Adtalem Global Education

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $764,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 60.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 17.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.