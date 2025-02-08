Mid Cap Stocks To Consider – February 08th

Oklo, BigBear.ai, BILL, e.l.f. Beauty, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Rigetti Computing, and United States Steel are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are stocks issued by companies with a market capitalization typically ranging from $2 billion to $10 billion. These stocks are considered to be a balance between the growth potential of small cap stocks and the stability of large cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

OKLO stock traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.25. 37,660,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,392,098. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $59.14.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE:BBAI traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.59. 229,322,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,240,612. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BILL (BILL)

BILL Holdings, Inc. provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

BILL stock traded down $33.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,423,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.40. BILL has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6,239.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 157.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $17.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,523,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.93. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,898,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,419,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 96,428,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,707,248. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.26.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

NYSE:X traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 31,637,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,949. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

