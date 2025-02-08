Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 857.4% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 912.9% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 21,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 360,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 324,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.72.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.29. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

