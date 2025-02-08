Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 332 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $180.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $156.16 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.39.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

