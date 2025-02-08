Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MTX opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.87. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.92 and a 12-month high of $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.20%. Analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

