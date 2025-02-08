Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00). Minoan Group shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 561,830 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

