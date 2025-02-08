Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 19,372 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,358 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in eBay by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in eBay by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $334,184.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,040.40. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group lowered their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

