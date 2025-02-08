Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.23 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 120.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $127.67 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.