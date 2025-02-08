Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 180,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,465,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,013,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.72.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

