MWA Asset Management Has $2.43 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

MWA Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises 1.6% of MWA Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 23.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $740.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $752.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $769.57. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $596.48 and a one year high of $896.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 16.83%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

