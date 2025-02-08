MWA Asset Management Has $343,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MWA Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $621.05 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $629.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $597.91. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

