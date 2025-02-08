MWA Asset Management Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MWA Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,604,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $201.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.60 and its 200 day moving average is $196.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $172.54 and a 52 week high of $205.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

